#SharifDKingShow Big Boi Ft. Adam Levine – “Mic Jack” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 17 mins ago
1/2 Half of the Extravagant Super Group “OutKast”, Big Boi hits the scene again as Mic Jack for starters. Big Boi has been working on his Boomiverse Album set to be out to the public June 16th of 2017. I believe this project will definitely showcasing the boom in Big Boi for sure. As the launch pad for the new album Big Boi leaks his collaborative video with Adam Levine. “Mic Jack” brings out the smoth side of Big Boi as he kicks off the video at the cleaners looking to restore his fresh getting attempting to pick up his elegant all white fur. It looks as though big Boi had some fun shooting this video especially having Adam Levine in the video during the cleaners skit. watch the “Mic Jack” video below.

 

 

Photos