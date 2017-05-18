Say It Isn’t So… Men’s Rompers Have Made Their Debut!!!

Men’s rompers have made their debut … and everyone is going crazy. Yes, rompers, as in one-pieces where the shirt and shorts are attached. The “RompHim” (instead of Romp-“HER”) has raised nearly half of its $100,000 goal on Kickstarter, and the reactions range from confused to downright disgusted. Either way, it’s making a splash. (College Candy)

FASHO THOUGHTS:

Fellas Would You Rock This?

Is This What We Are On In 2017?

Isn’t This A One-Piece Like A Baby Wheres?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: