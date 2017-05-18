Fasho Celebrity News
Say It Isn’t So… Men’s Rompers Have Made Their Debut!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Men’s rompers have made their debut … and everyone is going crazy. Yes, rompers, as in one-pieces where the shirt and shorts are attached. The “RompHim” (instead of Romp-“HER”) has raised nearly half of its $100,000 goal on Kickstarter, and the reactions range from confused to downright disgusted. Either way, it’s making a splash. (College Candy)

FASHO THOUGHTS:

  • Fellas Would You Rock This?
  • Is This What We Are On In 2017?
  • Isn’t This A One-Piece Like A Baby Wheres?
debut , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Have , Made , Men's , Rompers , Their

Photos