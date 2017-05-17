[Watch] LaVar Ball Tells Fox Reporter To “Stay In Her Lane”

Lavar Ball goes in on reporter part 1 pic.twitter.com/fA1SC7gN1O — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) May 17, 2017

It’s never a dull moment with Basketball dad LaVar Ball. The father of future number #1 draft pick Lonzo Ball stays in the news for his braggadocious comments around his 3 sons, his fight for partnership with shoe brands like Nike and Under Amour and his $500 dollar shoe. He always seems to top himself and today was no exception.

Ball was on the Fox Sports program The Herd with Colin Cowherd Wednesday and when co-host Kristine Leahy jumped in to comment, things got a bit tense. When asked how many pairs of shoes Ball’s “Big Baller Brand” has sold, he told Leahy to “Stay in your lane.” He also made the reporter “talk to his hand” and told Cowherd I don’t even worry about her over there.”

Lavar Ball goes in on Reporter part 2 pic.twitter.com/ZnfQqWww8b — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) May 17, 2017

To top it off, for some reason Leahy felt that Ball was threatened her after LaVar said that “he never disrespect women but when you act like that something will come to you?” When she asked was Ball threatening her he replied “I don’t know, I’m not a psychic.”

Lavar Ball goes in on Reporter part 3 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ef91OyzbqI — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) May 17, 2017

I don’t claim to be the biggest LaVar Ball fan but I believe that the reporter was twisting his words. Also it didn’t seem like host Colin Cowherd had any problems with the two either. She knew what she was doing with the line of questioning and words directed towards Ball. However, LaVar could have handled a but differently. However, it puts more of a spotlight on Ball’s Big Baller Brand which in his eyes may be a win.

