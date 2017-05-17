WTFasho Bill Board In Washington DC Plays Porn Instead Of Ads

A video billboard at Washington, DC’s Union Station aroused quite a bit of attention during the Tuesday evening rush when it started showing hardcore porn.
Instead of ads, which usually play on the billboard, a three-minute porn video was streamed from Pornhub. Some shocked bystanders recorded the footage, which one person described as “really explicit.” Union Station officials believe the billboard was hacked by pranksters, but they are investigating. The screen will remain shut down until they can figure out how to prevent things like this from happening again. (Washington Post)
Fasho Thoughts:
- It’s odd that the video was able to play for three minutes before anyone turned it off.
- How many people do you think missed their train because they stopped to watch?
- No one is happier than Pornhub, which got some free advertising.
What’s A Thigh-Brow? Let Kim Kardashian & 15 Other Celebs Show You
15 photos Launch gallery
What’s A Thigh-Brow? Let Kim Kardashian & 15 Other Celebs Show You
1. Forget about cleavage, underboob, or ass crack — the new trend in overexposure is called the “thigh-brow.” This crease of fat at the place where hip meets thigh is all the rage on social media, and got an extra dose of attention when Kim Kardashian displayed a crazily-exaggerated version of it in this photo from her GQ spread. Love it or loathe it, all the cool kids are doing it, so here are 15 more pics to show you what it is.Source:Instagram 1 of 15
2. Amber Rose showed off hers in profile while frolicking in the surf.Source:Instagram 2 of 15
3. Kylie Jenner is credited with launching the trend (🤔) thanks to photos like these.Source:Instagram 3 of 15
4. Her sisters Khloé Kadashian and Kendall Jenner aren’t about to be left out.Source:Instagram 4 of 15
5. Karreuche Tran shows off just a hint of hers.Source:Instagram 5 of 15
6. Hannah Bronfman offers a peek of her thigh-brow while lounging.Source:Instagram 6 of 15
7. Rihanna’s is almost as famous as her booty.Source:Instagram 7 of 15
8. Nicki Minaj wins the award for deepest crease.Source:Instagram 8 of 15
9. Social media star Jodie Joe offers a high-angle view.Source:Instagram 9 of 15
10. Jennifer Lopez brought hers from the block.Source:Instagram 10 of 15
11. Iggy Azalea is trying her hardest to create one.Source:Instagram 11 of 15
12. Beyoncé slays so hard, she doesn’t even need to squat to get hers.Source:Instagram 12 of 15
13. 50 Cent’s baby mother Daphne Joy likes hers with watermelon.Source:Instagram 13 of 15
14. Chrissy Teigen proves it’s one feature that’s enhanced by pregnancy.Source:Instagram 14 of 15
15. It’s Niykee Heaton’s all time fave pose.Source:Instagram 15 of 15
comments – Add Yours