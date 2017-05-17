Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFasho Bill Board In Washington DC Plays Porn Instead Of Ads

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
A video billboard at Washington, DC’s Union Station aroused quite a bit of attention during the Tuesday evening rush when it started showing hardcore porn.

Instead of ads, which usually play on the billboard, a three-minute porn video was streamed from Pornhub. Some shocked bystanders recorded the footage, which one person described as “really explicit.” Union Station officials believe the billboard was hacked by pranksters, but they are investigating. The screen will remain shut down until they can figure out how to prevent things like this from happening again. (Washington Post)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • It’s odd that the video was able to play for three minutes before anyone turned it off.
  • How many people do you think missed their train because they stopped to watch?
  • No one is happier than Pornhub, which got some free advertising.
Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Photos