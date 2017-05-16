SharifDKingShow Machine Gun Kelly – “The Gunner” (Video)

Machine Gun Kelly is fresh off his new album drop “Bloom” and still gunning for more. MGK just leaked his new video “The Gunner” which gives this Machine Gun Kelly ready for war kind of vibe. Watch MGk spit and “Bloom” as he speaks up for his city, and his people as the front man of his army below.

