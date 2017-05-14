Entertainment
Kim Zolciak Claps Back At Kenya Moore For Shading Her Comeback To RHOA

As you could probably tell from the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 finale, Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak-Biermann will be at odds next season. Kim and Kenya immediately butted heads at Sheree’s housewarming, and now the two continue taking jabs at one another even before season 10 filming begins.

It all started when Kenya stopped by The Breakfast Club in New York City and was asked about Zolciak and NeNe Leakes’ return to RHOA next season. After shutting down rumors that NeNe is not getting $2.5 million to rejoin the cast, she then took a swipe at Kim’s imminent return. “Yeah, Kim is coming back. Kim needs a check, so Kim will be back.”

 

That comment didn’t get by Kim for one second. The Don’t Be Tardy star reposted the clip from Kenya’s interview, along with a few receipts to prove that she’s not at all thirsty for a check.

“Hmm this s–t is funny!!” the mother of six wrote. “6 season in on Don’t Be Tardy, multi million dollar skincare line in less than 6 months @kashmerekollections meanwhile you sell your hair care products out of the trunk of your car and paying Sally’s beauty supply to do an appearances there AND you are spending what you do have on your 3rd paid boyfriend.”

NeNe also chimed in with a comment under Kim’s post that suggests she might also have a problem with what Kenya said in the interview. “The ratings was up but the brand was down. Just be quiet Nene.”

Chile, we’re not sure who’s staying or going, but we can tell this next season is sure to be a zesty one!

