Study Shows Men Spend More Money On????

It’s Mother’s Day weekend. And, according to a new survey, men spend 68% more on Mother’s Day than they do on Valentine’s Day. (Daily Mail)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Guys end up spending more on Mother’s Day than they do on Valentine’s Day because they’re often getting squeezed for gifts to more than one woman. They’ve got mom, of course. And then, they’ve got the mother of their children.
- Sorry to be insensitive, but this is a racket. It’s Mother’s Day. Not, “Wife’s Day.” Guys shouldn’t be expected to buy twice as many gifts for this holiday.
- Moms are clearly double-dipping here. They’re snatching up gifts from the husband AND getting stuff from the kids. Not fair.
