Brandy Has A New Spiritual Bae

It appears soul singer Brandy has a new boo, according to an intimate Instagram post.
The 38-year-old songstress has been keeping a tight lip about her love life. However, she recently posted a picture of herself hopping off a helicopter with Atlantic records artist Sir The Baptist. She captioned the photo, “Straight off the #HeavenCopter with #HIM.”
Sir the Baptist posted the same photo on his own Instagram page, proving the pair seems to be in sync. Sir the Baptist is a singer, rapper, and preacher’s kid from Chicago. He once told Essence magazine that he’s not a Christian artist, however he wants his music to be “that connecting piece between our spirituality and our day-to-day world.”
When bringing up Brandy, Sir The Baptist says she’s “the most beautiful person he’s ever met.”
Don't need to write that she's a Genius. That's obvious. Would say she's an angel but you don't reach her heights… keep moral goodness and be loved by the greats without wings. However…. she's the most beautiful person I've ever met. Before this picture we had already healed many thru song. Now onto chasing each other around the world. @4everbrandy
This sounds like it could be serious. Well, congrats to the happy couple!