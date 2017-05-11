Here’s Who Phaedra Parks Is Blaming For The ‘RHOA’ Reunion Drama

Phaedra Parks can’t seem to stop pointing the finger when it comes to the foul things she said on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

On Sunday night’s reunion episode, the famous lawyer admitted to spreading a bizarre rumor that Kandi Burruss wanted to rape and drug Porsha Williams. However, Phaedra refuses to take all the blame. She told Porsha that she was only repeating some gossip she’d heard and blamed producers for providing her with the false information in the first place.

A source told Page Six, “Phaedra tried to blame producers for manipulating the scenario, and it was cut from the reunion show. They’re not allowed to break the ‘fourth wall’ and talk about production. It may not have been entirely Phaedra’s fault, but she has to take the fall.” Another source close to Phaedra said that there was “a producer who told her the drug and rape story, which she repeated to another cast member. It snowballed. The editing was not kind to her.” But despite the accusations,a Bravo rep said, “Production is not involved” in the drama between the ladies.

As we previously reported, Phaedra has officially been fired from the show because of a “morality clause” in her contract. A source close to the show revealed, “There are lines listed in all cast members’ contracts that they cannot cross. Libel is one of them. She’s in breach of contract and the cast basically said, ‘Us or her.’”

Besides blaming for production for the reason she was dragged on national television, Phaedra has yet to speak out about the tumultuous RHOA reunion.