Here’s How The Man Who Planned To Rob 50 Cent Made A Fool Of Himself

One robbery suspect tried to rob 50 Cent‘s house… but failed. As reported before, the rapper’s 50,000 square feet home experienced an attempted break-in while the rapper wasn’t home. The alleged culprit, Edwin Joyce, tried to enter the home through the generator room, according to TMZ. However, disarming security systems didn’t seem to be Joyce’s strong suit. He set off an alarm, which property manager, David Holloway, responded to.
Law enforcement sources say that Holloway peeped into the scene and witnessed Joyce creeping through a garage and making his way across the mansion’s grounds. Eventually, Holloway sprinted to his vehicle and drove to the main road to call 911.
Sources claim Joyce was sporting dark clothes and a dark knit cap when authorities caught him. They found a printout of directions from a nearby hotel to 50 Cent’s place. It appears the robber didn’t think to leave all incriminating evidence at home. SMH.
Joyce was charged in Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday. He’s being held on $125,000 bail.
