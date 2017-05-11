Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Here’s How The Man Who Planned To Rob 50 Cent Made A Fool Of Himself

Peep his failed strategy.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment

40th Anniversary American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty


One robbery suspect tried to rob 50 Cent‘s house… but failed. As reported before, the rapper’s 50,000 square feet home experienced an attempted break-in while the rapper wasn’t home. The alleged culprit, Edwin Joyce, tried to enter the home through the generator room, according to TMZ. However, disarming security systems didn’t seem to be Joyce’s strong suit. He set off an alarm, which property manager, David Holloway, responded to.

Law enforcement sources say that Holloway peeped into the scene and witnessed Joyce creeping through a garage and making his way across the mansion’s grounds. Eventually, Holloway sprinted to his vehicle and drove to the main road to call 911.

Sources claim Joyce was sporting dark clothes and a dark knit cap when authorities caught him. They found a printout of directions from a nearby hotel to 50 Cent’s place. It appears the robber didn’t think to leave all incriminating evidence at home. SMH.

Joyce was charged in Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday. He’s being held on $125,000 bail.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Here’s How The Man Who Planned To Rob 50 Cent Made A Fool Of Himself

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
K. Michelle Blasts Loni Love For Slamming Reality…
 15 hours ago
05.12.17
Here’s How The Man Who Planned To Rob…
 15 hours ago
05.12.17
Diddy Is The Richest Man in Hip-Hop! Worth…
 15 hours ago
05.11.17
Watch Simone Biles Clap Back When Asked Why…
 16 hours ago
05.12.17
Here’s Who Phaedra Parks Is Blaming For The…
 17 hours ago
05.12.17
Report: ‘Scandal’ Is Coming To An End After…
 1 day ago
05.11.17
This Is How Much NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly…
 2 days ago
05.11.17
Big Black’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out On His Death
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Phaedra Parks May Not Be Able To Practice Law
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Safaree’s Ex Slams Him For Allegedly Cheating On Her
 2 days ago
05.10.17
SMH: Bow Wow Gets Caught Stuntin’ On Social Media
 2 days ago
05.10.17
‘American Idol’ Set To Return To New Home…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Ayesha Curry Is Expanding Her Culinary Empire With…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time
 3 days ago
05.11.17
Photos