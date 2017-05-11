K. Michelle Blasts Loni Love For Slamming Reality TV Stars

K. Michelle and Loni Love have never really seen eye to eye, but the comedian’s recent comments about reality stars made the beef even more deep.

Earlier this week, Loni said that she’s not a fan of reality stars and how they treat each other. The Real host said “the reason why these sisters are doing what they doing, if you want to be real about it, is they trying to keep that check.”

K. Michelle got wind of Loni’s comments and was not too pleased. The singer, and star of her own reality show K. Michelle: My Life, took to social media to blast the host, tweeting:

So I was minding my business as usual and I clicked… — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) May 10, 2017

I'm confused as to how you can get on national tv and bash a woman you've never met and not even a week later speak on GIRL POWER — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) May 10, 2017

The lesson of today class is hypocrites. — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) May 10, 2017

The read didn’t stop there. K continued:

See, I'll admit i'm crazy as shit, but fake has never been my thing. Don't speak on things you aren't really about. — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) May 10, 2017

Sitting up there like Jesus took a day off. — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) May 10, 2017

People get oh so holy in the time of convenience. See me, Im just like f*#ck you all day. I know who I am and I never fold or switch up. — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) May 10, 2017

I decided 2stay who God made me,(besides these silicon bags)I dont know how 2b cookie cutter,or politically correct.I know how 2b honest — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) May 10, 2017

Just like the last time the two ladies had beef, Loni has yet to respond to K.’s clap back. Whose side are you on?