K. Michelle Blasts Loni Love For Slamming Reality TV Stars

K. Michelle and Loni Love have never really seen eye to eye, but the comedian’s recent comments about reality stars made the beef even more deep.
Earlier this week, Loni said that she’s not a fan of reality stars and how they treat each other. The Real host said “the reason why these sisters are doing what they doing, if you want to be real about it, is they trying to keep that check.”
K. Michelle got wind of Loni’s comments and was not too pleased. The singer, and star of her own reality show K. Michelle: My Life, took to social media to blast the host, tweeting:
The read didn’t stop there. K continued:
Just like the last time the two ladies had beef, Loni has yet to respond to K.’s clap back. Whose side are you on?
