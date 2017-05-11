Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

K. Michelle Blasts Loni Love For Slamming Reality TV Stars

The K-Loni drama continues.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


K. Michelle and Loni Love have never really seen eye to eye, but the comedian’s recent comments about reality stars made the beef even more deep.

Earlier this week, Loni said that she’s not a fan of reality stars and how they treat each other. The Real host said “the reason why these sisters are doing what they doing, if you want to be real about it, is they trying to keep that check.”

K. Michelle got wind of Loni’s comments and was not too pleased. The singer, and star of her own reality show K. Michelle: My Life, took to social media to blast the host, tweeting:

The read didn’t stop there. K continued:

Just like the last time the two ladies had beef, Loni has yet to respond to K.’s clap back. Whose side are you on?

20 Pictures Of K. Michelle's Booty (PHOTOS)

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Pictures Of K. Michelle's Booty (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 20 Pictures Of K. Michelle’s Booty (PHOTOS)

20 Pictures Of K. Michelle's Booty (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
K. Michelle Blasts Loni Love For Slamming Reality…
 15 hours ago
05.12.17
Here’s How The Man Who Planned To Rob…
 15 hours ago
05.12.17
Diddy Is The Richest Man in Hip-Hop! Worth…
 15 hours ago
05.11.17
Watch Simone Biles Clap Back When Asked Why…
 16 hours ago
05.12.17
Here’s Who Phaedra Parks Is Blaming For The…
 17 hours ago
05.12.17
Report: ‘Scandal’ Is Coming To An End After…
 1 day ago
05.11.17
This Is How Much NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly…
 2 days ago
05.11.17
Big Black’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out On His Death
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Phaedra Parks May Not Be Able To Practice Law
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Safaree’s Ex Slams Him For Allegedly Cheating On Her
 2 days ago
05.10.17
SMH: Bow Wow Gets Caught Stuntin’ On Social Media
 2 days ago
05.10.17
‘American Idol’ Set To Return To New Home…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Ayesha Curry Is Expanding Her Culinary Empire With…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time
 3 days ago
05.11.17
Photos