Cincinnati Couple’s Engagement Goes Viral [video]

Cincinnati native Joshua Reid recently got engaged and may have pulled off one of the most beautiful proposals we’ve ever seen!

In a video posted to Facebook Reid made the announcement of his upcoming nuptials, “ The Day she said “YES!” 🙌…My Fiancées Surprise Engagement 🙏 💍 While she thought we were filming a video in honor of her upcoming Medical School graduation…I had other plans! 🤗To my future Wife, may this moment last forever! I Love You! All Praises to the Most High!”

Joshua is the founder of Operation Driven a community based health and fitness organization dedicated to combat obesity and Ashley is a soon to be graduate of medical school. Congrats to Joshua and Ashley!