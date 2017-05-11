Cincinnati Couple’s Engagement Goes Viral [video]

Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.
In a video posted to Facebook Reid made the announcement of his upcoming nuptials, “The Day she said “YES!”🙌…My Fiancées Surprise Engagement🙏💍 While she thought we were filming a video in honor of her upcoming Medical School graduation…I had other plans! 🤗To my future Wife, may this moment last forever! I Love You! All Praises to the Most High!”
Watch this touching video here:
Joshua is the founder of Operation Driven a community based health and fitness organization dedicated to combat obesity and Ashley is a soon to be graduate of medical school. Congrats to Joshua and Ashley!