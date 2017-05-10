Amidst all of Ja Rule’s recent shenanigans, I do have some good news to bring.
Irv Gotti says Murder Inc. is back and it’s better.
Oh and by the way!! I'm about to RE LAUNCH MURDER INC RECORDS!! I got some new artist. New music. Same fucking MOVEMENT! The Worlds Most Talented Record Label. Everyone had a lot of fun. While I had to re group from the Feds coming after me. Had to plot and plan and fall back while I watched everyone else eat. I watched gracefully. I applauded and congratulated everyone who deserved it. Never one bone of hate in my body. I love to see my niggas win and eat. BUT ITS MY TURN NOW!! My Money is right. And I'm back!! Major Announcements Coming Soon. Who Murder Inc will be partnered with. And what Artist I am fucking with!! #murderinc #murda4life #visionaryideas Follow @visionaryideas
I’m actually really excited to see how this plays out! Murder Inc. definitely had hits in their prime. But who are some new artists you would love to see a part of this new relaunch of the label?
I put some names together, like Cardi B, YG, Tink, Dave East, MGK. Who are old label mates of Murder Inc. you would love to see make a return?