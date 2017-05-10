Ashanti's 25th Birthday Surprise Party - Inside

Ashanti's 25th Birthday Surprise Party – Inside

Murder Inc. Is Back

It's Murdaaaaaaaaaah

Amidst all of Ja Rule’s recent shenanigans, I do have some good news to bring.

Irv Gotti says Murder Inc. is back and it’s better.

I’m actually really excited to see how this plays out! Murder Inc. definitely had hits in their prime. But who are some new artists you would love to see a part of this new relaunch of the label?

I put some names together, like Cardi B, YG, Tink, Dave East, MGK. Who are old label mates of Murder Inc. you would love to see make a return?

Photos