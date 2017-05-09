Big Sean has been non stop with the visuals. Sean jumps out the window with his newest of videos. Sean don has created a video game for a video, symbolizing his fight to keep his girlfriend. Sean pushes he way through out the chess game chasing a man al for the sake of saving his girlfriend. Although the video comes across as a game, there are a few hidden gems of life in this visual. Watch Big Sean “Jump Out The Window” below.

The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet 19 photos Launch gallery The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet 1. Issa Rae 1 of 19 2. DJ Khaled 2 of 19 3. Amandla Stenberg 3 of 19 4. Allison Williams 4 of 19 5. Jasmine Sanders 5 of 19 6. Kat Graham and Demetrius Shipp 6 of 19 7. Amber Rose 7 of 19 8. Jasmine Tookes 8 of 19 9. LL Cool J 9 of 19 10. Yara Shahidi 10 of 19 11. Zac Efron 11 of 19 12. Taraji P. Henson 12 of 19 13. Tyrese Gibson 13 of 19 14. Jay Ellis 14 of 19 15. Mona Scott-Young 15 of 19 16. Zendaya 16 of 19 17. Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor 17 of 19 18. Tracee Ellis Ross 18 of 19 19. Yvonne Orji 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading #SharifDKingShow Big Sean – “Jump Out The Window” (Video) The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

#FollowTheCrown

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing

Snapchat – SharifDKing