#SharifDKingShow Big Sean – “Jump Out The Window” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 1 hour ago
Big Sean has been non stop with the visuals. Sean jumps out the window with his newest of videos. Sean don has created a video game for a video, symbolizing his fight to keep his girlfriend. Sean pushes he way through out the chess game chasing a man al for the sake of saving his girlfriend. Although the video comes across as a game, there are a few hidden gems of life in this visual. Watch Big Sean “Jump Out The Window” below.

 

 

