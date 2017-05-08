Entertainment
NeNe Leakes Blasts Phaedra Parks And The ‘RHOA’ Cast As ‘Thirsty & Low’

See NeNe's tweets below.

NeNe Leakes was watching last night’s Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion and her thoughts were not pretty. In case you missed it, Phaedra Parks got caught in the middle of a major lie after Porsha Williams claimed it was Phaedra who said Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker wanted to rape her. Phaedra backpedaled and Porsha was in complete shock.

Now NeNe, who may or may not be returning next season, hit us all with a big, fat “I told you so.” Here’s what the RHOA OG tweeted:

NeNe then proceeded to call out Phaedra personally, saying:

Then, just this morning she wrote:

Hopefully, NeNe is planning her big return because child, we need that tea. Season 10 is making its way to a television screen near you later this year.

Photos