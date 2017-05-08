NeNe Leakes Blasts Phaedra Parks And The ‘RHOA’ Cast As ‘Thirsty & Low’

Now NeNe, who may or may not be returning next season, hit us all with a big, fat “I told you so.” Here’s what the RHOA OG tweeted:

You can never WIN when you play DIRTY! Girl bye👋🏾 #karma 1 down, 1 to go👊🏾 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

FINALLY! Been happening for yearsssssssssssssssssssss! FINALLY — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

I said it to her, her very FIRST season on #RHOA I been told y'all! Y'all are yearsssss late😡 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

Oh but I thought I was the puppet master🤔🤔 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

Alllll Thirsty! Fighting for a position — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

Now their fighting for their checks😶 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

THIRST🙄 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

I'm so pissed😡 the show I started on! These thirsty chicks hav the nerve to reach so low for position! It's been happening FOREVER — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

I thought I was causing all the problems tho? This is low — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

NeNe then proceeded to call out Phaedra personally, saying:

Phaedra had my sister at her son's bday party! She been doing fucked up shit — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

RT @ColleenGondek: @NeNeLeakes I thought you and Phaedra were cool??<You thought wrong — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

Then, just this morning she wrote:

U know when the REAL bosses get ready 2 show up, those who wanted 2 b the boss get scared so they talk shit for press — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

Hopefully, NeNe is planning her big return because child, we need that tea. Season 10 is making its way to a television screen near you later this year.