After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say

Girl… who ISN’T tired of Miley Cyrus at this point?

Earlier this week an interview with Billboard revealed that Miley isn’t about that Hip-Hop lifestyle anymore.

"It's a brand new start… a dream come true… in Malibu…" Read more about my new music in @billboard https://t.co/wT8FrbvgSW pic.twitter.com/jqcHuJ6tfd — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 4, 2017

See stated how she enjoys Kendrick Lamar but not a fan of too many other things….

“I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song [“Humble”]: ‘Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretch marks,’” she said. “I love that because it’s not ‘Come sit on my d*ck, suck on my c*ck.’ I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c*ck’ — I am so not that.”

Umm… didn’t she have success AFTER working with such artists like Juicy J? Producers like Mike Will?

ANYWAY… Black Twitter wasn’t having that and since such backlash, this is what she had to say.

In my Nicki voice, “MILEY WHATS GOOD??!”

