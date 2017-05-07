The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience

After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say

Nicki's face in this pic explains it all

Girl… who ISN’T tired of Miley Cyrus at this point?

Earlier this week an interview with Billboard revealed that Miley isn’t about that Hip-Hop lifestyle anymore.

See stated how she enjoys Kendrick Lamar but not a fan of too many other things….

“I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song [“Humble”]: ‘Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretch marks,’” she said. “I love that because it’s not ‘Come sit on my d*ck, suck on my c*ck.’ I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c*ck’ — I am so not that.”

Umm… didn’t she have success AFTER working with such artists like Juicy J? Producers like Mike Will?

ANYWAY… Black Twitter wasn’t having that and since such backlash, this is what she had to say.

When articles are read it isn't always considered that for hours I've spoken with a journalist about my life , where my heart is, my perspective at that time, and the next step in my career. Unfortunately only a portion of that interview makes it to print, & A lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation. So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country , pop , alternative …. but in this particular interview I was asked about rap) I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I've collaborated with some of the very best! At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap! As I get older I understand the effect music has on the world & Seeing where we are today I feel the younger generation needs to hear positive powerful lyrics! I am proud to be an artist with out borders and thankful for the opportunity to explore so many different styles/ sounds! I hope my words (sung or spoken) always encourage others to LOVE…. Laugh…. Live fully…. to be there for one another… to unify, and to fight for what's right (human , animal , or environmental ) Sending peace to all! Look forward to sharing my new tunes with you soon! – MC

In my Nicki voice, “MILEY WHATS GOOD??!”

