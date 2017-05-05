Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Girl, Bye: Miley Cyrus Is Done With Hip-Hop

And of course Twitter claps back.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Miley Cyrus

Source: Splash / Splash News


Miley Cyrus is keeping her distance from the hip-hop scene according to a new Billboard Magazine interview. She went from this:

 

To this:

It seems the hip-hop wardrobe wasn’t fitting her too well anymore. In the interview, she praised Kendrick Lamar but had some critical words for the genre. “I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song [“Humble”]: ‘Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretch marks,’” she said. “I love that because it’s not ‘Come sit on my d*ck, suck on my c*ck.’ I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c*ck’ — I am so not that.”

Cyrus worked with heavy-hitter hip-hop producers like Mike Will Made-It and Pharrell Williams for her 2013 album Bangerz. She also notoriously performed her song “We Can’t Stop” at the 2013 MTV Music Video Awards, twerking with a selection of Black women behind her.

Some people have called Cyrus’ critique of hip-hop limiting. Treva B. Lindsey, a professor of women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Ohio State University told Mic, “I appreciate anyone critiquing sexism and misogyny in pop culture, but it’s fascinating that her critique goes to hip-hop culture and not culture more broadly.” A hip-hop choreographer and professor at the New School, Ana “Rokafella” Garcia, said, “Anybody whose exposure to hip-hop is limited to the mainstream, they’re only witnessing a small percentage of what really makes up hip-hop.”

And of course, Twitter had thoughts.

Welp, enough said.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Girl, Bye: Miley Cyrus Is Done With Hip-Hop

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Did Lil Cease Confirm Funk Flex’s Tupac Shooting Theory?
 2 hours ago
05.05.17
Girl, Bye: Miley Cyrus Is Done With Hip-Hop
 3 hours ago
05.05.17
Dear White People Who Are Asking For A…
 19 hours ago
05.05.17
Kim Kardashian West To Executive Produce ‘Glam Masters’…
 21 hours ago
05.04.17
Kodak Black Is Finally Sentenced After Violating House Arrest
 21 hours ago
05.05.17
Terry Crews Gets Heat For Transgender and Transracial Comparison
 22 hours ago
05.05.17
You Won’t Believe What Chief Keef Has To…
 23 hours ago
05.05.17
Star Wars Quiz Graphic
Trending
Who Said It? Star Wars Quiz Edition! Test…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Watch: Joseline Hernandez Accuses Kim Kardashian And Kylie…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Drake Confirms Whether Or Not He Got A…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Chris Rock Gets Candid About His Divorce And Infidelity
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Phaedra Parks Responds To ‘RHOA’ Reunion Backlash
 2 days ago
05.04.17
Mel B Files A Restraining Order Against Ex-Nanny
 2 days ago
05.04.17
Watch: Joe Budden Slams Lil Yachty As A…
 2 days ago
05.03.17
Photos