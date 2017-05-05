Girl, Bye: Miley Cyrus Is Done With Hip-Hop

Miley Cyrus is keeping her distance from the hip-hop scene according to a new Billboard Magazine interview. She went from this:
To this:
It seems the hip-hop wardrobe wasn’t fitting her too well anymore. In the interview, she praised Kendrick Lamar but had some critical words for the genre. “I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song [“Humble”]: ‘Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretch marks,’” she said. “I love that because it’s not ‘Come sit on my d*ck, suck on my c*ck.’ I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c*ck’ — I am so not that.”
Cyrus worked with heavy-hitter hip-hop producers like Mike Will Made-It and Pharrell Williams for her 2013 album Bangerz. She also notoriously performed her song “We Can’t Stop” at the 2013 MTV Music Video Awards, twerking with a selection of Black women behind her.
Some people have called Cyrus’ critique of hip-hop limiting. Treva B. Lindsey, a professor of women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Ohio State University told Mic, “I appreciate anyone critiquing sexism and misogyny in pop culture, but it’s fascinating that her critique goes to hip-hop culture and not culture more broadly.” A hip-hop choreographer and professor at the New School, Ana “Rokafella” Garcia, said, “Anybody whose exposure to hip-hop is limited to the mainstream, they’re only witnessing a small percentage of what really makes up hip-hop.”
And of course, Twitter had thoughts.
Welp, enough said.