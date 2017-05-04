Facebook to Hire 3,000 People to Monitor Crime and Suicide Videos

Facebook owner Mark Zuckerburg announced plans Wednesday to bring 3,000 new employees aboard to assist in the social networking site’s continued efforts to monitor and promptly remove violent content. The issue of how best to deal with footage of violent acts being livestreamed or otherwise shared on the platform has become a heated discussion topic in light of instances such as the filmed murder last month of a 74-year-old Cleveland man, whose suspected killer later took his own life.

Also young teens right here in Cincinnati took their own life. I’m glad they are coming up with something for this because it’s getting out of hand, I think something should have been in place to prevent these measures. (Complex)

Fasho Thoughts:

How do you feel about this?

Should something have been done sooner?

