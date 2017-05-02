Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Frank Ocean’s Father Just Took A Big L In The Defamation Lawsuit Against His Son

This isn't good news for Calvin Cooksey.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment

France - Givenchy - RTW F/W 2013/14

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty


Almost one year ago, 49 people were killed, and over 50 wounded, when a gunman opened fire at Pulse, a queer nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Following the hate crime, Frank Ocean published a Tumblr piece about his experiences with hate and bigotry, admitting he heard his estranged father Calvin Cooksey use the slur “f*ggot” when he was kid. ”I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f****t as he dragged me out of a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty,” he revealed.

Well, according to an exclusive Bossip report, Frank Ocean’s father decided to sue him for $14.5 million in damages — but daddy dearest just took a big L.

Bossip claims Ocean won’t respond to his father’s lawsuit until he amends the suit. Bossip reports, “He demanded certain allegations be stricken from the complaint and his father be ordered to refile an amended complaint … due to the numerous statements Frank believes are offensive. He points to the line his father included accusing him of being dishonest in his grief for the victims of the Orlando Massacre. Frank says all references to religion, including the allegation that he, ‘attacked God’s laws,’ Islam, Christianity, and ‘holy scripture’ as a publicity stunt; a reference to ‘homosexual sin and persecution.’ He also demanded all mentions and attacks on Tyler the Creator, Ellen DeGeneres and his mother be removed from the case.” Sounds like Ocean’s dad was spitting some serious homophobia in the lawsuit.

The judge reportedly agreed with Ocean and the suit now needs to be amended.

It’s heartbreaking that Frank Ocean hasn’t been able to reconcile with his father. Stay tuned as more news surfaces.

Frank Ocean Goes #Uncapped For Vitamin Water (PHOTOS)

5 photos Launch gallery

Frank Ocean Goes #Uncapped For Vitamin Water (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Frank Ocean Goes #Uncapped For Vitamin Water (PHOTOS)

Frank Ocean Goes #Uncapped For Vitamin Water (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
11 Back-Breaking Vogue Clips That Will Make Your…
 8 hours ago
05.02.17
Damage Control: Travis Scott Releases A Statement After…
 8 hours ago
05.02.17
Baltimore Orioles Star Adam Jones Subjected To Racial…
 8 hours ago
05.02.17
Comedian Aries Spears Taking Legal Action Against The…
 8 hours ago
05.02.17
Jay Z Hit With A Lawsuit For Using…
 9 hours ago
05.02.17
Beyoncé Stans Prepare To Pay Big Bucks For…
 9 hours ago
05.02.17
Frank Ocean’s Father Just Took A Big L…
 10 hours ago
05.02.17
Trending
Met Gala 2017: The Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities
 1 day ago
05.01.17
NEW VIDEO: NICKI MINAJ – ‘REGRET IN YOUR TEARS’
 1 day ago
05.01.17
The Barstool Party 2017
Ja Rule’s Luxury Fyre Festival Issa No Go
 4 days ago
04.29.17
Happy Birthday Queen! 15 Coretta Scott King Quotes…
 5 days ago
04.27.17
Doctor Dragged on United Airlines Fight Just Got Paid!
 5 days ago
04.27.17
Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their…
 5 days ago
04.27.17
Ava DuVernay Teases Involvement In Rihanna + Lupita…
 5 days ago
04.28.17
Photos