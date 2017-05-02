Music
Janet Jackson Announces Her Return [video]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
In the middle of the night… Janet Jackson announces her return.  Plus she keeps it real about her personal life.


Janet hits the road, with her newborn son we assume, September 7th.  Will you catch her new tour?

Photos