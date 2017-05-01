New Music Coming From Meek Mill Real Soon!

Meek Mill is set to release some new music on Saturday, which is also his 30th birthday.

Meek made the announcement on Instagram with a video showing himself, Miami Heat guard and fellow Philly native Dion Waiters, and others listening to an unreleased track in the studio. In the caption, the MMG rapper wrote, “When I left Hollywood @Waiters3 free pack on May 6th.”

What is a free pack, an EP? An album? We’ll have to wait and see.

We’re still waiting for an update on Dreamchasers 4.5 .

Last month, Meek previewed some new DC4.5 tracks. We also saw LeBron James vibing out to some unreleased Meek Mill on social media.

You know folks can't wait to put the new Meek on repeat and start looking for subliminal shots at Drake and Nicki.

Doesn't Meek know how birthdays work? You're the one who is supposed to get the presents — not give them out. Not that we're complaining.