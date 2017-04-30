Ruff Ryders Reunion Concert - Brooklyn, NY

Ruff Ryders Reunion Concert – Brooklyn, NY

JustAsh
DMX Checks Himself Into Rehab

Written By: justash

Posted 3 hours ago
DMX In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

DMX’s alarming behavior was something to be concerned about.

“Sources tell TMZ that X checked himself in at a treatment center in Southern California Thursday night. They said X went voluntarily, but his manager, Pat Gallo, and ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, had encouraged the move as well. 

Having battled substance abuse issues for years, sources say X was drinking “heavily before his concert last week.

In a statement, DMX’s manager apologized to X’s fans for the postponed shows, and says, “It is important right now that he take some time off to focus on his health so that he can be a better father, friend and entertainer.”

He then added, “We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of concern and support that has poured in. We ask that you please keep X in your prayers as he embraces your support.” – HNHH

Photos