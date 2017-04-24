DMX’s Performance Has Fans Concerned

and more importantly worried.

The Ruff Ryders are celebrating their 20th Anniversary at the Barclay’s Center in BK. Which of course is a joyous occasion. Eve hit the stage, had people harlem shaking, Swizz Beatz, DMX and more. It’s no new announcement that DMX has struggled with addiction, but is he still struggling?

Shit is sad I woulda rather not have come to this. Shit was hype til he came out and crumbled. Why is his crew letting him rock like this? — ARIELLE (@AriiJBlige) April 22, 2017

Can we start paying attention to DMX's addition to substances and overall mental health, please?? — Babyface. 🇭🇳 (@asia_malaysiaa) April 22, 2017

