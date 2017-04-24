DMX’s Performance Has Fans Concerned

and more importantly worried.
The Ruff Ryders are celebrating their 20th Anniversary at the Barclay’s Center in BK. Which of course is a joyous occasion. Eve hit the stage, had people harlem shaking, Swizz Beatz, DMX and more. It’s no new announcement that DMX has struggled with addiction, but is he still struggling?
