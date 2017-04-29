The Barstool Party 2017

Ja Rule’s Luxury Fyre Festival Issa No Go

Call him Ja Rule The Scammer

The Frye Festival was suppose to be a once in a lifetime experience. With tickets being $4-12K, in the Bahamas, private sleep in “geodome” villas, yachts, and more.

As soon as guests arrived, the chaos began.

“According to reports on reddit and Twitter, the festival grounds were littered with half-built tents and mountains of trash. Catered meals were nothing more than a slice of bread and cheese, with a salad garnish for good measure. As night fell, the situation became even more chaotic, as festival staff and security were nowhere to be found. Luggage was thrown out of the back of a truck to an awaiting mob. There were reports of feral dogs running loose through the festival grounds, and some attendees allege to have gotten into verbal and physical confrontations with locals. All the while, flights to the island have been canceled.” – love B Scott

Ja Rule the Scammer #fyrefestival

Photos