#WTFASHO DELTA CONFRONTATION: Passenger Kicked Off for Using Restroom [VIDEO]

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
Another day, another video showing an airline passenger being removed from a plane. This time it’s Delta’s turn.

Passenger Kima Hamilton was on the Milwaukee-bound flight when he was told he had to leave after he got up from his seat to use the bathroom. Hamilton first asked a flight attendant to use the bathroom but was told he couldn’t get up because the plane was taxiing to the runway. But after waiting another 30 minutes on the tarmac, and the pilot announcing they were third in line to take off, he says it became an emergency and really had to go, so he got up and went.

The rules were made very clear to him that once the plane leaves the gate, no one is allowed to get up from their seats. After his bathroom run, the pilot announced they were returning to the gate to remove a passenger. But once they returned, Hamilton very calmly refused to get off the flight. He very calmly told the employee, “I’m not really clear on why I’m being asked to leave this plane. I purchased this ticket, I had an emergency. I had to pee. I tried to hold it the first time and you said I absolutely couldn’t and I’m being kicked off the plane?” After several minutes, Hamilton finally walked off the plane and was met by an FBI agent. He was forced to buy a ticket on a Southwest flight and was reimbursed part of his Delta ticket.

Delta released a statement regarding the incident saying, “It is imperative that passengers comply with crew instructions during all phases of flight, especially at the critical points of takeoff and landing.” (People)

FASHO Thoughts:

  • Rules are rules and when the plane is waiting to take off, passengers cannot get up from their seats.
  • This is why you should always go to the bathroom before getting on the plane. You never know how long you’ll be waiting to take off.
  • It’s clear the man had a pee emergency. The flight crew could bent the rules a little bit to allow him to relieve himself before taking off.
  • It’s not known if he plans to sue. Maybe he can retain the lawyer representing United passenger Dr. David Dao.
United Airlines Is Being DRAGGED Through Social Media Right Now!

15 photos Launch gallery

Photos