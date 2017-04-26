Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow Jeremih Ft Chris Brown, Big Sean – “I Think Of You” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Jeremih, Chris  Breezy, and Sean Don hit the streets to show one beautiful lady that they are thinking of you. Watch The trio paint their individuality on the streets for a lady of their dreams. The Late Nights Trilogy is a new height, and Jeremih’s album Later That Night which is set to be released this summer is definitely gonna set the bar this summer. Watch the video below.

 

 

