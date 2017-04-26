New Music: Jeremiah “I Think of You” ft. Big Sean and Chris Brown [VIDEO]

Jeremiah is back with another hit just in time for the summer ‘I Want You’ featuring Big Sean and Chris Brown and you know Power 107.5 is one of the first stations to bring you the visual.

Newsletter Club:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Check it out and share if you’re feelin it



TRENDING STORIES:

Who Is Daquan On Instagram??

Who Is The Richest Female Cast Member Of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta?”