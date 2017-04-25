Amidst Divorce Drama, Lala Produces New Show

Even though there may be some drama in her personal life, it looks like Lala is moving forward professionally with a new show in the works.
Lala will be sitting behind the camera in the directors chair for this one. She is working on a reality show titled “Goal Diggers” which highlights women reaching their goals to become entrepreneurs.
Timbaland will also be a producer for this show. And guess who will be one of the women featured on the show?
Yes. That is Bernice Burgos.
