Amidst Divorce Drama, Lala Produces New Show

Written By: justash

Posted 3 hours ago
Lala Anthony

Source: Jamal Countess/Getty Images / Getty

Even though there may be some drama in her personal life, it looks like Lala is moving forward professionally with a new show in the works.

Lala will be sitting behind the camera in the directors chair for this one. She is working on a reality show titled “Goal Diggers” which highlights women reaching their goals to become entrepreneurs.

Timbaland will also be a producer for this show. And guess who will be one of the women featured on the show?

Yes. That is Bernice Burgos.

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Photos