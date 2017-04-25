Amidst Divorce Drama, Lala Produces New Show

Even though there may be some drama in her personal life, it looks like Lala is moving forward professionally with a new show in the works.

Lala will be sitting behind the camera in the directors chair for this one. She is working on a reality show titled “Goal Diggers” which highlights women reaching their goals to become entrepreneurs.

Timbaland will also be a producer for this show. And guess who will be one of the women featured on the show?

Excited for our tv show to launch! Supporting female entrepreneurs! Coming soon 💪🏽go and check out @realberniceburgos new Valentine's Day Pajama Collection @shopboldbeautiful ❤#boldandbeautiful A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:51am PST

Yes. That is Bernice Burgos.

Related Stories:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: