Body Cam Of Adrien Broner Arrest Surfaces! (Video)

Written By: DJ J.Dough

Posted 3 hours ago
Lou Williams Hosts Prive

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

This video contains explicit language that some may find offensive. Covington police pulled Broner over in an SUV riddled with bullet holes and arrested him early Thursday morning in Covington, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Steve Saunders. He was booked in the Kenton County jail and released around 5 a.m., jail records show. Jail records indicate that Broner was arrested on an open warrant early Thursday morning and charged with “failure to appear,” a misdemeanor charge. The open warrant was for a public intoxication charge from 2014.
