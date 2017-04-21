Entertainment
11 Prince Tributes From ‘F*cking Awful’ To ‘OMG, I’m Crying!’

The GOAT deserved greatness!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Prince In Concert With Arms Outstretched

Source: Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty


Today marks the one-year anniversary of the late, great Prince‘s death.

Fans are still mourning the singer’s untimely passing but his electric life is continuing to be celebrated. After his death, everyone and their Prince-loving mama paid tribute to the star in their own special way. Some honored his legacy in a way that reflected the greatness that was Prince, while others just bombed.

You may recall Jennifer Hudson tearing down the house at the 2016 BET Awards with her rendition of “Purple Rain.”But there are some others who totally dropped the ball (side-eye to Madge). Check out our gallery of these 11 Prince tributes — you be the judge!

Photos