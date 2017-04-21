Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Watch: John Witherspoon Reveals Big News About An Upcoming ‘Friday’ Movie

Finally.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

2005 TCA - Turner

Source: L. Cohen / Getty

John Witherspoon has made every stoner’s day, just in time for 420.

The legendary actor, who played Ice Cube‘s father in the classic film Friday, revealed that there’s definitely a follow-up film in the works.  During an interview with Orlando’s Power 95.3, Witherspoon , “Cube said they’re going to do another Friday. He said he wanted to meet with me this week, but he couldn’t make it, but we’re going to meet next week and get things together.”

It’s been over two decades since the first film of the franchise hit theaters, and fans have been asking for a new one every year since then. With all the recent television and film remakes, hopefully this alleged new film actually comes to fruition.

We’ve been waiting, Cube.

10 Black Romance Movies You Should See Now (PHOTOS)

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Black Romance Movies You Should See Now (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 10 Black Romance Movies You Should See Now (PHOTOS)

10 Black Romance Movies You Should See Now (PHOTOS)

Classic , friday , ice cube , john witherspoon , movie

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 11 hours ago
04.22.17
This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to…
 1 day ago
04.21.17
Watch: John Witherspoon Reveals Big News About An…
 1 day ago
04.22.17
11 Prince Tributes From ‘F*cking Awful’ To ‘OMG,…
 1 day ago
04.22.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 2 days ago
04.21.17
The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 2 days ago
04.20.17
Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The…
 2 days ago
04.20.17
WCW: These Ten Beauties Could Have Easily Been…
 3 days ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 3 days ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 3 days ago
04.19.17
Chance The Rapper Spent His Birthday Giving Back…
 3 days ago
04.20.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 3 days ago
04.19.17
Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate,…
 4 days ago
04.20.17
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety…
 4 days ago
04.18.17
Photos