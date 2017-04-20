Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The Way, Wants Zendaya To Co-Star

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The Way, Wants Zendaya To Co-Star

Banks hints at a possible cameo from Lindsay Lohan.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 12 hours ago
Leave a comment

Take a moment to go back to the year 2000, when life was simpler and the world was given one of the best Disney Channel movies of all-time, Life-Size starring Tyra Banks. Seventeen years have passed, but the love for the film has remained the same. There have been talks of a sequel for years, but now it has officially been confirmed by Tyra herself.

Q&A For NBC's ' The New Celebrity Apprentice' - Arrivals

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty


In case you need a refresher, Life-Size is about a young girl (an innocent Lindsey Lohan) whose Eve doll (Banks) is magically transformed into a real woman, causing many hijinks as she navigates the real world and experiences real emotions.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight while at the Freeform Upfront Presentation, Banks revealed the news that not only is Life-Size 2 confirmed, but a release date has also been set for December 2018 on Disney Channel’s sister network Freeform.

[Banks speaking about Life-Size 2]:

“Five years, four scripts, and finally we realized, Eve needs to grow up,” Banks, 43, tells ET exclusively. “She’s been around for a while. She’s been alive for a while. She needs to grow up and experience more adult things. So, you’re going to see a very different Eve on Freeform.”

[On possible Lindsay Lohan cameo]:

“I love Lindsay,” Banks says. “I have not [reached out to offer a cameo], but I think it would be interesting. I have to talk to my producing partners. I think it would be interesting, right? That was my girl back in the day! I would love Zendaya [too],” she shares. “I think Zendaya would be really interesting.”

Banks is pretty busy these days with her new hosting gig on America’s Got Talent, returning as host of her hit show America’s Next Top Model, teaching classes at Stanford and being a mom to her one-year-old son York.

Her packed schedule is why Life-Size 2 was pushed to December 2018, she said. “Can you believe we were thinking about doing it at the end of this year?!” she said about the original release date goal. “I was gonna fit it in between Top Model and AGT and teaching at Stanford and seeing my baby. So, we were like … Christmas 2018 will make it a better Life-Size.”

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2936379/kelly-rowland-talks-motherhood-as-part-of-peoples-most-beautiful-family-list/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2936377/cops-finally-catch-malia-obamas-stalker/

celebrity news , Entertainment News , LIFE-SIZE 2 , TV news , tyra banks , Zendaya

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The Way, Wants Zendaya To Co-Star

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 11 hours ago
04.20.17
The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 11 hours ago
04.20.17
Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The…
 12 hours ago
04.20.17
WCW: These Ten Beauties Could Have Easily Been…
 1 day ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Chance The Rapper Spent His Birthday Giving Back…
 1 day ago
04.20.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate,…
 2 days ago
04.20.17
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Snoop Dogg To Headline Celebrity Basketball Game To…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Morgan Freeman Set To Produce Rodney King Docuseries
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Bronzeville
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 3 days ago
04.18.17
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz…
 3 days ago
04.17.17
Photos