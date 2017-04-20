The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived

It looks like Tasha will have to deal with Tariq missing all on her own.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment

Starz 'Power' Premiere - After Party

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty


It has seems like forever since we visited the complex and drama-filled world of the Starz hit series Power. Well with summer just around the corner, we’re getting closer to the season four premiere date and the first clip of the new season has just dropped.

When we last saw James “Ghost” St. Patrick, he was being hauled off in handcuffs thanks to his girlfriend Angela Valdez. Meanwhile, Ghost’s son Tariq was kidnapped by rival Kanan and his estranged wife Tasha received a picture of her son with his kidnappers. Also, Ghost’s best friend and business partner Tommy was conspiring to traffic drugs through Ghost’s nightclub without his knowledge. Whew, that’s a lot!

Now the first official clip of the fourth season has arrived and things pick up right where they left off.

You can watch the exclusive Season 4 clip of Power BELOW:

There is still no official release date set for the show which airs Saturday nights on Starz.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2936364/bill-oreilly-fired-fox-news/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2936377/cops-finally-catch-malia-obamas-stalker/

50 cent , celebrity news , Entertainment News , Naturi Naughton , Omari Hardwick , Power Starz , power tv series , starz network , TV news

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 11 hours ago
04.20.17
The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 11 hours ago
04.20.17
Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The…
 12 hours ago
04.20.17
WCW: These Ten Beauties Could Have Easily Been…
 1 day ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Chance The Rapper Spent His Birthday Giving Back…
 1 day ago
04.20.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate,…
 2 days ago
04.20.17
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Snoop Dogg To Headline Celebrity Basketball Game To…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Morgan Freeman Set To Produce Rodney King Docuseries
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Bronzeville
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 3 days ago
04.18.17
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz…
 3 days ago
04.17.17
Photos