#SharifDKingShow Mac Miller Ft Ty Dolla Sign – “Cinderella” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 12 mins ago
Mac Miller really been in tune with his Divine Feminine, especially his latest body of work. Mac Miller seems to really be finding a new energy and a different lane for his music to live. Recently Mac Miller hit the Coachella 2017 stage, which im sure from the looks of it, Mac Miller is fully charged and ready to continue this new journey for the sake of his fans. Miller recently dropped a 12 minute short film for his Ty Dolla Sign assisted track “Cinderella” off his soulful project “The Divine Feminine” which gives fans more than just the music to embrace as he continues to push down this new music / lifestyle adventure.

 

 

Continue reading #SharifDKingShow Mac Miller Ft Ty Dolla Sign – "Cinderella" (Video)

