Obama Called Out Hillary Clinton For Mishandling Email Scandal, New Book Says

Photo by

News
Home > News

Obama Called Out Hillary Clinton For Mishandling Email Scandal, New Book Says

Clinton also reportedly said that she was 'sorry' to Obama after her election night loss.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

A new book revealed that Barack Obama disagreed with how Hillary Clinton handled her controversial email scandal, reports The Charlotte Observer.

From The Charlotte Observer:

…former President Barack Obama, while publicly supporting Clinton to succeed him, was privately critical of the way she handled the email issue.

“He couldn’t understand what possessed Hillary to set up the private e-mail server, and her handling of the scandal — obfuscate, deny, and evade — amounted to political malpractice,” Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen reported in ‘Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign.’

…Parnes and Allen’s book also reports that former President Bill Clinton didn’t think his wife should issue an apology for the email debacle. He thought instead she should explain why she didn’t believe her email server was a problem. On election night, the former president compared his wife’s loss to Brexit.

Clinton had also told Obama that she was “sorry” for losing the presidency on election night last year, reports The Washington Post.

 

SEE ALSO:

DOJ Watchdog Will Probe FBI’s Handling Of Clinton Email Server Investigation

Should Obama Pardon Clinton?

Hillary Clinton's Pantsuit Evolution (PHOTOS)

21 photos Launch gallery

Hillary Clinton's Pantsuit Evolution (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Hillary Clinton’s Pantsuit Evolution (PHOTOS)

Hillary Clinton's Pantsuit Evolution (PHOTOS)

See Hillary Clinton's evolution from skirt-suits as First Lady to pantsuits as Senator, Secretary of State and 2016 Presidential Candidate.

Barack Obama , email scandal , Hilary CLinton , James Comey

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WCW: These Ten Beauties Could Have Easily Been…
 20 hours ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 21 hours ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 22 hours ago
04.19.17
Chance The Rapper Spent His Birthday Giving Back…
 22 hours ago
04.20.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 22 hours ago
04.19.17
Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate,…
 1 day ago
04.20.17
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Snoop Dogg To Headline Celebrity Basketball Game To…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Morgan Freeman Set To Produce Rodney King Docuseries
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Bronzeville
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 2 days ago
04.18.17
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz…
 3 days ago
04.17.17
Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing…
 3 days ago
04.17.17
Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her…
 3 days ago
04.17.17
Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A…
 4 days ago
04.16.17
Photos