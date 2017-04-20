Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Drake Sticks Up For Thirsty Bulgar!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Drake is asking police to take it easy on a thirsty burglar who broke into his house and chugged some of his soda earlier this month.

The 24-year-old woman somehow got into Drake’s house and helped herself to some Pepsi, Sprite and Fiji water from the fridge. She is charged with felony burglary, but Drake is asking authorities to drop the case because no one was hurt and very little was taken. He also believes the woman may have mental issues. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • That’s very cool of Drake to give the woman a break.
  • The woman did Drake a favor. He sees how easy it was for someone to slip into his house, so now he can bolster his security.
  • Do you think he would have been as understanding if the soda thief was a man?
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

How Celebs Like Drake, Nicki Minaj, La La & More Spent New Years

22 photos Launch gallery

How Celebs Like Drake, Nicki Minaj, La La & More Spent New Years

Continue reading Drake Sticks Up For Thirsty Bulgar!!!

How Celebs Like Drake, Nicki Minaj, La La & More Spent New Years

 

Bulgar , donjuanfasho , Drake , Fasho Celebrity News , For , Sticks , thirsty , Up

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WCW: These Ten Beauties Could Have Easily Been…
 20 hours ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 21 hours ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 21 hours ago
04.19.17
Chance The Rapper Spent His Birthday Giving Back…
 22 hours ago
04.20.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 22 hours ago
04.19.17
Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate,…
 24 hours ago
04.20.17
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Snoop Dogg To Headline Celebrity Basketball Game To…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Morgan Freeman Set To Produce Rodney King Docuseries
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Bronzeville
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 2 days ago
04.18.17
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz…
 3 days ago
04.17.17
Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing…
 3 days ago
04.17.17
Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her…
 3 days ago
04.17.17
Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A…
 4 days ago
04.16.17
Photos