Drake Sticks Up For Thirsty Bulgar!!!

Drake is asking police to take it easy on a thirsty burglar who broke into his house and chugged some of his soda earlier this month.

The 24-year-old woman somehow got into Drake’s house and helped herself to some Pepsi, Sprite and Fiji water from the fridge. She is charged with felony burglary, but Drake is asking authorities to drop the case because no one was hurt and very little was taken. He also believes the woman may have mental issues. (TMZ)

