Serena Takes to Snapchat to Make Her Biggest Announcement Yet!!!

First she announces on social media that she is getting married to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian now Serena announces on Snapchat that she is 20 weeks pregnant!!!!!
So if our calculations are right Serena will be having her baby sometime in August or early September! No word on when the wedding will be!
Congrats Serena & Alexis!
