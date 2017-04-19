Serena Takes to Snapchat to Make Her Biggest Announcement Yet!!!

Serena Takes to Snapchat to Make Her Biggest Announcement Yet!!!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 mins ago
First she announces on social media that she is getting married to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian now Serena announces on Snapchat that she is 20 weeks pregnant!!!!!

So if our calculations are right Serena will be having her baby sometime in August or early September!  No word on when the wedding will be!

Congrats Serena & Alexis!



