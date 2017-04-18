Hip-Hop Spot: Tips On Avoiding Trouble & Getting Ahead At Tax Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jini Thorton teamed up with Headkrack to talk taxes for this edition of the Hip-Hop Spot! In hip-hop, we often witness entertainers get got by the IRS for mishandling their business when it comes to tax time each year, which results in them ending up doing time. Jini chats with Headkrack about some tips for everyone on their grind out there to avoid an audit or prison time when it comes to doing taxes.

Jini gives advice for those working low paying jobs, those who are working “tax-free,” and she explains how to avoid Wesley Snipes or Lauryn Hill-type situations. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

