BREAKING: Cleveland Shooter Steve Stevens Found Dead

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
The manhunt for Steve Stevens has ended in Erie Pennsylvania with a self inflicted gunshot Tuesday (April 18) – two days after being sought out by locals and police.  Stevens was a wanted man after killing 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. on Facebook Live Easter Sunday in Cleveland Ohio.

FOX 45 reports:

“Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by [Pennsylvania State Police] members in Erie County,” an official wrote on Twitter, posted at 11:46 a.m. ET. “After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.”

And PA State Police confirms:

Live video from the scene and press conference:



Continue reading BREAKING: Cleveland Shooter Steve Stevens Found Dead

Photos