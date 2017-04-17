Music
Carmelo and LaLa Anthony Have Separated!

Are Carmelo & Lala heading for divorce?

Seems like Carmelo Anthony & Lala Anthony have separated according to TMZ.  After seven years of marriage Carmelo and Lala are living in separate homes in NYC.  Reports say that the split is amicable and that the couple have no plans to uproot their son Kiyan from his home base of friends and school but talks of trade might have Carmelo relocating soon.

Divorce papers have not been filled yet.  The couple were last seen in public together at their son’s basketball game last weekend.


