Why Special K Can’t Really Be Happy For Lil Duval [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Lil Duval talks about his new movie, “Grow House,” which opens in theaters on April 20th. He chats about the film, and asks his friend Special K if he’s going to see it. Special K convincingly feigns happiness for his friend’s great new career move, but he then comes clean and explains why he comedians can’t truly be happy for each other.

It’s all lighthearted and fun, however, until Lil Duval runs down some of the big names in the rest of the cast. Check out this hilarious exclusive video to see the exchange in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

