The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Special K Can’t Really Be Happy For Lil Duval [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment


Lil Duval talks about his new movie, “Grow House,” which opens in theaters on April 20th. He chats about the film, and asks his friend Special K if he’s going to see it. Special K convincingly feigns happiness for his friend’s great new career move, but he then comes clean and explains why he comedians can’t truly be happy for each other.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It’s all lighthearted and fun, however, until Lil Duval runs down some of the big names in the rest of the cast. Check out this hilarious exclusive video to see the exchange in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Special K’s Tips For Families Doing Spring Break When Funds Are Tight [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Special K’s Motivating Springtime Message [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Why Special K Has Beef With The Oscars [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Lil Duval Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

Lil Duval Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Lil Duval Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]

Lil Duval Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]

4/20 , film , geroge wallace , grow house , Lil Duval , movie , SPECIAL K , theaters

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A…
 23 hours ago
04.16.17
The Woman 50 Cent Punched At His Concert…
 24 hours ago
04.17.17
Shaquille O’Neal Will Pay Funeral Expenses Of The…
 2 days ago
04.16.17
Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’
 3 days ago
04.14.17
Watch: Fur Protesters Crash Kelly Rowland’s Book Signing
 3 days ago
04.14.17
An Open Letter To Tyrese, From ‘Overly Aggressive…
 6 days ago
04.12.17
Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect…
 6 days ago
04.11.17
Drake And Rihanna Top List Of Nominees For…
 6 days ago
04.11.17
T.I. Shockingly Confirms His Separation From Tiny
 6 days ago
04.12.17
Officer That Dragged Man off United Airlines Flight…
 6 days ago
04.11.17
Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Gender Affirmation Surgery…
 7 days ago
04.11.17
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 1 week ago
04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 1 week ago
04.09.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.17
Photos