More Untied Airlines Plane Drama

United Airlines just can’t seem to stay out of the news these days. Another incident involving the removal of passengers from a flight is drawing more negative attention to the airline that is still trying to repair its image after last week’s incident in which a passenger was dragged off a flight.

A bride and groom flying from Houston to Costa Rica for their wedding Saturday got kicked off a flight for sitting in seats they weren’t assigned to. Michael Hohl and Amber Maxwell say they boarded the plane and found a man sleeping in their seats. So rather than disturb him, they decided to sit three rows away in two empty seats. They didn’t think it was a big deal because the flight had many empty seats and they just moved from their economy seats to two other economy seats.

The problem was, the seats they moved to were designated “economy plus,” which is an upgrade. The couple say they offered to pay for the upgrade but the flight attendant asked them to return to their assigned seats. That’s when they say an air marshal intervened and ordered them off the flight. The couple says they left the flight without incident but can’t understand why they were booted. The airline tells a different story and says the couple kept insisting on sitting in the other seats and refused to follow the crew’s instructions. (CNBC)

Fasho Thoughts:

United Airlines is experiencing a public relations nightmare right now.

The airline says the couple was offered a discounted hotel stay for the night and re-booked on a flight the next day.

There’s no way a U.S. Marshall needed to get involved unless the couple was a serious threat to the plane.