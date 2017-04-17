What is the perfect name for the world’s most famous baby giraffe? That’s the big question on social media since Saturday when April the giraffe finally gave birth to a baby boy at Animal Adventure Park in Upstate New York.

Millions of people watched a live stream and waited two months for April to deliver the calf, and now the little guy — who’s not so little at 129 pounds — needs a name. A contest has been set up to decide on the perfect name. Fans can go to NameAprilsCalf.com to submit a name. Each submission costs a dollar which will go to giraffe conservation efforts.

Name submissions can be made until next week and then the top 10 names will be voted on. Not surprisingly, the calf is getting a lot of votes for Giraffey McGiraffeface. (WGN-TV Chicago)

Fasho Thoughts:

It’s so smart to charge a dollar for each name submission. It’s a great way to raise money for giraffe conservation and also reduce the number of voted for Giraffey McGiraffeface.

Since Toys R Us sponsored the live stream, shouldn’t the calf be named Geoffrey?

Up until the baby’s legs started sticking out of his mother, a lot of people still believed the whole thing was a hoax.