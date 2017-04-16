Cleveland Police on Manhunt For Easter Day Facebook Live Shooter In Cleveland [Video]

The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are yet to be verified.

East 102 Street – East 108 Street in Cleveland is on lockdown. Cleveland Clinic is on stand by for mass casualties.

Suspect is in this case is Steve Stephens:

He is described as a black man

6’1″ 244 lbs.

Bald with a full beard

Wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt.

White or cream colored SUV.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If seen call 9-1-1, do not approach the suspect.

Police and EMS are swarming the Cleveland State area, take precautions and do not approach Stephens.

Cleveland State posted on Twitter police are searching for murder suspect last seen south of Interstate-90 in the area of East 93rd. Shelter is in place or stay away form campus.

Below is video of the family talking about the victim.

