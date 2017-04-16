Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A Hacker Sent Out The Shady Tweet About Kendu Isaacs

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on
The quickly-deleted tweet comes in the middle of the couple’s ongoing legal battle over their pending divorce, following 13 years of marriage. The singer says her soon to be ex is requesting over $100,000 per month in spousal support to cover expenses like clothing, a personal trainer and chef and child support for his children from a previous marriage.
Mary’s upcoming Strength of a Woman album will delve into her current journey with heartbreak and a newfound freedom, and will also include features from Kanye West, Missy Elliott, DJ Khaled, and Quavo, The album is due April 28th.