Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A Hacker Sent Out The Shady Tweet About Kendu Isaacs

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Mary J. Blige is setting the record straight about an angry comment aimed at her estranged ex-husband Kendu Isaacs that was sent out from her Twitter account.

“F–k Kendu Isaacs,” read the tweet that has since been deleted. “I f-ckin hate him and his whole family. I unfollowed him on IG & all of my fans need 2.”

 

To clear the air, the real Mary J. followed up to confirm she’d been hacked and that her priority to making her marriage to Isaacs a done deal ASAP.

 

The quickly-deleted tweet comes in the middle of the couple’s ongoing legal battle over their pending divorce, following 13 years of marriage. The singer says her soon to be ex is requesting over $100,000 per month in spousal support to cover expenses like clothing, a personal trainer and chef and child support for his children from a previous marriage.

Mary’s upcoming Strength of a Woman album will delve into her current journey with heartbreak and a newfound freedom, and will also include features from Kanye West, Missy Elliott, DJ Khaled, and Quavo, The album is due April 28th.

SOURCE: Rap-Up | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

