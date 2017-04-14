Aaron Hernandez Gets Shocking Not Guilty Verdict for First-Degree Murder Charges

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Ex NFL Baller Aaron Hernandez has already gotten life in prison but he got a ‘break’ today with a not guilty verdict on two first-degree murder charges.

According to CNN Hernandez, “faced eight counts in all, including two of murder and a charge of witness intimidation for allegedly shooting his former friend in the face in an attempt to silence him.” Even though he avoided first-degree murder charges, Hernandez was charged with illegal possession of a firearm. Hernandez was already convicted a prior murder charge in a separate case.