SharifDKingShow King Combs Paid In Full CYN Cypher (Video)

The Young entertainer Christian Combs is for sure following in his father’s foot steps. Not only did Christian Combs sign on to continue lifting the culture under the Bad Boy imprint, he is now bringing his own team to surface with his new CYN cipher. Christian King Combs kept in harlem paying homage to his home base and Paid In Full, a classic story line developed around the flashy Harlem lifestyle. Christian Combs CYN cipher consists of Trey Liv, Shaq, Kwales, Kai Ca$h and Niko Brim.

