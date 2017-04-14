Entertainment
Watch: Fur Protesters Crash Kelly Rowland’s Book Signing

The singer was not ready for her name to be dragged.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Kelly Rowland

Singer Kelly Rowland probably didn’t expect protest to erupt at one of her book signings this past Wednesday.

The singer made an appearance at a bookstore in Ridgewood, New Jersey to promote her new guide for moms, Whoa, Baby. Fans came to get their hard copies signed, however, one group had different motives. Fur protesters entered the store as undercover fans and just after taking a photo with Rowland, they revealed their anti-fur posters and shouting chants like “Kelly Rowland has blood on her hands!” You can watch footage below.


Despite, Rowland’s named being dragged, the “Motivation” singer seemed to keep calm by standing to the side while protesters made their statement. Eventually, the anti-fur party was escorted out of the building and no cops were called. Rowland has yet to make a statement about the incident. She has neither given a firm stance on fur-wear. Images can be found of Kelly rocking some furry gear, but there’s no word if it was faux or not.

 

Photos