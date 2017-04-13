Janet Jackson Spotted Out With Son [pictures]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

It’s been three months since Janet Jackson gave birth to her son Eissa Al Mana and only days since she announced her split from billionaire husband Wissim Al Mana , but Janet has given fans something to talk about after she was spotted today on a stroll with her newborn son.

You can’t see much in the pictures besides Janet dressed conservatively in all black and baby Eissa’s hand. But that was enough to get fans all a buzz. Is she walking to get her work out on? Just getting fresh air? Or excited to be out and single again? Only time will tell but Janet fans were excited to see her out and about with baby Eissa. Hopefully Janet will give us more glimpses into her journey of motherhood sooner than later.

