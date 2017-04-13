Music
Home > Music

Janet Jackson Spotted Out With Son [pictures]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

 


It’s been three months since Janet Jackson gave birth to her son Eissa Al Mana and only days since she announced her split from billionaire husband Wissim Al Mana, but Janet has given fans something to talk about after she was spotted today on a stroll with her newborn son.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

You can’t see much in the pictures besides Janet dressed conservatively in all black and baby Eissa’s hand.  But that was enough to get fans all a buzz.  Is she walking to get her work out on?  Just getting fresh air?  Or  excited to be out and single again?   Only time will tell but Janet fans were excited to see her out and about with baby Eissa.  Hopefully Janet will give us more glimpses into her journey of motherhood sooner than later.

Janet Jackson & Motherhood

7 photos Launch gallery

Janet Jackson & Motherhood

Continue reading Janet Jackson & Motherhood

Janet Jackson & Motherhood

RELATED STORIES:

Janet Jackson Gives Birth at 50

Janet Jackson Leaves Her Billionaire Husband!

Janet Jackson Signed Prenup, May Not Be Awarded Big Cash Out

baby , janet jackson , motherhood

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
An Open Letter To Tyrese, From ‘Overly Aggressive…
 1 day ago
04.12.17
Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect…
 1 day ago
04.11.17
Drake And Rihanna Top List Of Nominees For…
 1 day ago
04.11.17
T.I. Shockingly Confirms His Separation From Tiny
 1 day ago
04.12.17
Officer That Dragged Man off United Airlines Flight…
 1 day ago
04.11.17
Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Gender Affirmation Surgery…
 2 days ago
04.11.17
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 4 days ago
04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 4 days ago
04.09.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 6 days ago
04.06.17
Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On…
 6 days ago
04.06.17
Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood
 6 days ago
04.06.17
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 1 week ago
04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 1 week ago
04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 1 week ago
04.04.17
Photos