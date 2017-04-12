SharifDKingShow KYLE Ft. Lil Yachty – iSpy (Video)

Kyle & Lil Yachty bring California & Atlanta together for their playful hit single “iSpy.” Kyle & Lil Yachty has had a great deal of success with the song, managing the top 4 spot on billboard’s Hot 100 Chart. Watch Kyle and Lil Yachty enjoy their view as baby’s in a world of their own with no worries and more woman in bikini’s than a man could ask for. Who doesn’t wanna play in the sand and make castles by the water with some eye candy?! Watch the iSpy video below.

