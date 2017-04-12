Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow KYLE Ft. Lil Yachty – iSpy (Video)

Kyle & Lil Yachty bring California & Atlanta together for their playful hit single “iSpy.”  Kyle & Lil Yachty has had a great deal of success with the song, managing the top 4 spot on billboard’s Hot 100 Chart. Watch Kyle and Lil Yachty enjoy their view as baby’s in a world of their own with no worries and more woman in bikini’s than a man could ask for. Who doesn’t wanna play in the sand and make castles by the water with some eye candy?! Watch the iSpy video below.

 

 

Sadly, comedian <strong>Charlie Murphy</strong> passed away on Wednesday after losing his battle with leukemia. Celebs and fans were shocked by the devastating news and took to social media to share their condolences. The funny man made a name for himself in Hollywood while his brother, <strong>Eddie Murphy</strong>, was the biggest comedic star on the planet. Charlie’s legacy will live on forever. Check out heartwarming posts from some of Charlie’s famous friends and loyal fans below. R.I.P. to the legend.

 

