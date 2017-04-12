SharifDKingShow KYLE Ft. Lil Yachty – iSpy (Video)

Kyle & Lil Yachty bring California & Atlanta together for their playful hit single “iSpy.” Kyle & Lil Yachty has had a great deal of success with the song, managing the top 4 spot on billboard’s Hot 100 Chart. Watch Kyle and Lil Yachty enjoy their view as baby’s in a world of their own with no worries and more woman in bikini’s than a man could ask for. Who doesn’t wanna play in the sand and make castles by the water with some eye candy?! Watch the iSpy video below.
The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood
The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood
1. Comedian George Lopez shared a heartwarming message about his late friend.Source:Instagram 1 of 12
2. Chance The Rapper tweeted about the funny man.2 of 12
3. Ice-T is still in shock.3 of 12
4. Gabrielle Union shared her feelings about the legend.4 of 12
5. Chris Rock lost a long time friend.5 of 12
6. Karen Civil shared her condolences.6 of 12
7. Bow Wow was shocked by the news of his “Lottery Ticket” co-star7 of 12
8. Wu Tang member Raekwon spoke out.8 of 12
9. DJ Clue was close friends with the New York native.Source:Instagram 9 of 12
10. Agreed.10 of 12
11. MC Hammer reflected back on the good times.11 of 12
12. Noreaga tweeted about his homie.12 of 12
